PERFECT PAIR! Dakota Valley completes second straight unbeaten championship season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Playing against one of the hardest schedules in the state, featuring games against regional powers from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, legitimized Dakota Valley’s 52-game win streak.

And it probably prepared them for the battle they got from Sioux Falls Christian to win their 53rd straight.

For the second straight game at the State A Tournament, the Panthers had to rally from down nine in the third quarter (trailed Hamlin 39-30 in the third, rallied to win 77-64), and for the second straight night Dakota Valley’s depth, experience and grit won the day, as the Panthers rallied past the Chargers to win 54-48 and claim their second consecutive State A Championship.

In the process they completed their second straight 26-0 season and won their 53rd straight game. They’re now 11 behind the all-time South Dakota state record of 64 set by Armour from 1978 through 1980.

Seven seniors won’t be a part of that quest next season, and they were bound and determined to go out winners in their final game.

