SDSU Women’s Basketball team eyes upset of top seeded Hokies

BLACKSBURG, V.A. (Dakota News Now) - Myah Selland did not want her career with the SDSU Jackrabbits to end Friday night. So she scored 16 straight points in the fourth quarter and overtime to will her team to victory.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden is in Blacksburg, VA and visited with the senior before today’s big game with the Hokies for a spot in the Sweet 16.

