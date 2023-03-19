Avera Medical Minute
SDSU’s Tanner Sloan national runner-up after losing hard fought NCAA Championship match

Falls to top seed Nino Bonaccorsi 5-3 in 197 pound title bout
Jackrabbit wrestler Tanner Sloan becomes program's second ever NCAA Division One National...
Jackrabbit wrestler Tanner Sloan becomes program's second ever NCAA Division One National Runner-Up(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - Top-seeded Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh controlled the final two periods to defeat South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan, 5-3, in the national title bout at 197 pounds Saturday night at BOK Center.  

Sloan, a senior from Alburnett, Iowa, who has a year of eligibility remaining, was the aggressor early. After nearly putting Bonaccorsi on his back midway through the first period, Sloan opened the scoring with a takedown with 25 seconds remaining in the opening period.  

After Sloan escaped to open the second period for a 3-0 lead, Bonaccorsi began to find his footing. He tallied his first takedown of the match moments after Sloan’s escape and rode out the remainder of the period to build up more than a minute of riding time.  

Bonaccorsi chose a neutral start to begin the third period and sealed the match with a takedown in the final minute, picking up the final point via riding time.  

Sloan ended the season with a 27-3 overall record in earning NCAA All-America honors for the first time in his career.

