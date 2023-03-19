Selland’s performance the stuff of legend in SDSU’s NCAA Tournament win

Avera Medical Minute
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a program not short on great players and legendary performances, Myah Selland’s 29 point effort against USC in the first of the NCAA Tournament may stand as the best in South Dakota State history. The Letscher native scored 16 consecutive Jackrabbit points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lift SDSU to a 62-57 victory.

