Sen. Rounds provides thoughts on potential Trump indictment

Sen. Mike Rounds
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, where he provided his thoughts on the possible indictment of former president Donald Trump.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, where he provided his thoughts on the possible indictment of former president Donald Trump.

”There’s a difference between the former president and what he did on January 6th as the president of the United States, and his call for support at the Capitol versus an individual person today, asking people to show to protest if he is indicted,” explained Rounds. “Most certainly you don’t want to have any threats towards the implementation or the attempt to implement justice. And that’s something that you always have to take seriously whether it’s from an individual person or a former president of the United States.”

Rounds added that a lot of questions still remain on the subject, because no indictment has been made yet.

