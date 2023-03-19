STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Bucks back on top after winning thriller over Mitchell

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Bucks and their fans waited 40 years between boys basketball state championships in 1978 and 2018.

They only had to wait five years this time around.

The Bucks prevailed over Mitchell 65-61 in an all-ESD South Dakota State AA Championship Game on Saturday night in Rapid City.

Though Yankton led by as many as 10 in the third quarter the Kernels, playing in their first state championship game since 2012, stormed back toward the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, going ahead 55-54 with 2:42 remaining on a Charlie McCardle hoop.

The Bucks subsequently regained the lead on Mac Ryken free throws to take the lead and outscored Mitchell 11-6 the rest of the way to prevail.

Yankton’s Mac Ryken led all scorers with 19 points and Rugby Ryken scored 18.

Markus Talley led the Kernels with 16 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.