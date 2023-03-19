STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: De Smet downs Lower Brule to Three-Peat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many of the names changed at De Smet, yet the song remained the same at the State B Boys Basketball Tournament.

For the second consecutive year the Bulldogs defeated Lower Brule in the State B Championship game, defeating the Sioux 62-48 on Saturday night at the Barnett Center to claim their third straight title.

Unlike last year’s 49-26 game, this year’s contest proved far more challenging. Lower Brule lead 15-13 after a quarter and the game was tied at 26 at half.

Down by one in the third quarter the Bulldogs went on a 13-4 run that would give them a seven point lead. They’d stretch the advantage to ten in the fourth quarter before Lower Brule made one more charger to get within 5. Tom Aughenbaugh hit a three pointer to stop the run with 5:12 remaining and De Smet pulled away to win.

De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson led all scorers with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Aughenbaugh added 16 and Kadyn Fast scored 10.

Brian LaRoche Jr. led Lower Brule with 16.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB!

