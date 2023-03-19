Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: De Smet downs Lower Brule to Three-Peat

Bulldogs beat Lower Brule for second straight year in championship game, winning 62-48
De Smet beats Lower Brule 62-48
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many of the names changed at De Smet, yet the song remained the same at the State B Boys Basketball Tournament.

For the second consecutive year the Bulldogs defeated Lower Brule in the State B Championship game, defeating the Sioux 62-48 on Saturday night at the Barnett Center to claim their third straight title.

Unlike last year’s 49-26 game, this year’s contest proved far more challenging. Lower Brule lead 15-13 after a quarter and the game was tied at 26 at half.

Down by one in the third quarter the Bulldogs went on a 13-4 run that would give them a seven point lead. They’d stretch the advantage to ten in the fourth quarter before Lower Brule made one more charger to get within 5. Tom Aughenbaugh hit a three pointer to stop the run with 5:12 remaining and De Smet pulled away to win.

De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson led all scorers with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Aughenbaugh added 16 and Kadyn Fast scored 10.

Brian LaRoche Jr. led Lower Brule with 16.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
UPDATE: I-29 and I-90 open
Elk Point-Devon Schmitz is lifted into the air by teammates after his buzzer beater against St....
MUST SEE VIDEO! Elk Point-Jefferson’s stunning buzzer beating win over St. Thomas More goes viral
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Minnesota Ave near airport closed after ground blizzard
Dr. Dayton Williams has taken care of thousands of pets since working as a vet, anywhere from...
All-Animal Pet Hospital doctor retires after 35 years
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast

Latest News

Jackrabbit wrestler Tanner Sloan becomes program's second ever NCAA Division One National...
SDSU’s Tanner Sloan national runner-up after losing hard fought NCAA Championship match
Dakota Valley celebrates winning their second straight State A Boys Basketball title
STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: PERFECT AGAIN! Dakota Valley rallies past Sioux Falls Christian
Yankton celebrates winning the 2023 State AA Boys Basketball Championship
STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Bucks back on top after winning thriller over Mitchell
Virginia Tech Womens Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks previews the NCAA Tournament 2nd Round game...
NCAA TOURNAMENT: Top seeded Virginia Tech coach wary of SDSU