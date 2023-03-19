STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: PERFECT AGAIN! Dakota Valley rallies past Sioux Falls Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Valley Panthers didn’t have to always be perfect to complete a perfect season.

They just had to be when games were on the line.

That was the case for the second straight night at the State A Boys Basketball Tournament as the Panthers rallied in the second half to defeat Sioux Falls Christian and win the state championship 54-48 on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

With the win Dakota Valley claimed their second straight State A title and won their 53rd consecutive game, 11 off the all-time South Dakota boys record of 64 set by Armour from 1978-80.

As was the case in Friday’s semifinals when they rallied from down nine at half against Hamlin, it was a struggle in the first half for Dakota Valley. The Chargers led 26-24 at the break and opened the second half on a 7-0 run, going ahead 33-24 on a Cole Snyder bucket. Dakota Valley settled in from there, outscoring Sioux Falls Christian 18-9 the rest of the period to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 42. The Panther defense clamped down in the fourth and held the Chargers to six points to preserve the win.

Dakota Valley’s USD-bound senior Isaac Bruns led all scorers with 22 points and fellow senior Randy Rosenquist added 18.

Ethan Bruns was the lone Charger in double figures with 20 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.