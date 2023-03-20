Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen native plays last college basketball game

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Only the national championship team finishes the season with a win in the NCAA tournament.

But more great memories were made by the South Dakota State Jackrabbits despite the loss to Virginia Tech Sunday.

For Aberdeen native and senior Paiton Burckhard, it’s been an incredible career in Brookings.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with her after the game.

