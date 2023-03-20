Avera Medical Minute
Avera Race Against Cancer: Kevin Bennett

Kevin Bennett
Kevin Bennett(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Follow updates as Kevin Bennett trains to run with the Dakota News Now team in the Avera Race Against Cancer.

Kevin Bennett, Producer

Over the last few years, I’ve often put health and fitness as last on my list of things to do. In 2023, I decided to take a proactive approach to mental and physical health. Avera’s Race Against Cancer is one of several events/marathons I’ll be taking part in throughout the year. My goal is to get back to an active lifestyle. I’m excited to be starting with the Couch to 5K program with the Dakota News Now team.

For me, this will help set the tone for the remainder of the year.

