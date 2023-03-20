Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19.(Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill Monday that directs the federal government to declassify as much intelligence as possible about the origins of COVID-19 more than three years after the start of the pandemic.

The legislation, which passed both the House and Senate without dissent, directs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. It cites “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The law allows for redactions to protect sensitive sources and methods.

U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus. Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1.1 million in the U.S. and millions more around the globe, may not be known for many years — if ever.

Biden, in a statement, said he was pleased to sign the legislation.

“My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19′s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said. “In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that happened on Friday morning...
One dead after head-on crash near Tea
The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the...
Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office gives update on plow progress, ‘A UFC match vs Mother Nature’
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, where he provided his...
Sen. Rounds provides thoughts on potential Trump indictment

Latest News

Bond vote set for Mitchell School District
SDSU’s Myah Selland
SDSU’s Myah Selland looks back on college basketball career
More Snow Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
SDSU’s Myah Selland
SDSU’s Myah Selland
French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa