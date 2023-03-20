Avera Medical Minute
Connection Conference set to convene in Aberdeen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an effort to bring working professionals together for a day of growth and connection, SD CEO West Women’s Business Center is putting together the 4th annual Connection Conference at the Dakota Event Center on March 29. Regular tickets are available through March 24 for $129. Leaders will focus on business, career, and personal journeys for women within our communities.

