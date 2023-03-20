Construction to resume on 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) said in a press release that phase two construction of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project will begin on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Crews will focus on the bridge structure and updates to 41st Street from Carolyn Avenue to Shirley Avenue. Work will begin first on the bridge, and traffic will be reduced to one open lane in each direction with a center turn lane across the bridge.

Road work on 41st Street will begin in late March, weather permitting. When road construction begins, the traffic pattern will change. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with both east and westbound traffic on the south side of 41st Street from Terry Avenue to the bridge and from the bridge to East Empire Place.When street construction begins, access to Carolyn Avenue from 41st Street will close permanently. Shops and businesses located on Carolyn Avenue can be accessed from the north via 38th Street or 34th Street. Signage will be in place to help guide motorists to Carolyn Avenue from 41st Street.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on both sides of the bridge, but pedestrian traffic along this section of 41st Street will be detoured to 26th Street or 49th Street.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures. For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com/. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

