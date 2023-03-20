Expect highs in the mid 20s to 30s in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a mix of clouds and sunshine as we head through the rest of our Monday. Highs will range from the mid-20s in the north to the low to mid-30s in the south. The wind will start to pick up a bit out west, and clouds will increase heading into tonight.

We are tracking a weak storm system that will bring us a wintry mix Tuesday before changing to rain Tuesday evening. It looks like the precipitation will fall as all snow across Central and Northeast South Dakota, where minor accumulations will be possible. We get a break in the action on Wednesday before another system brings a chance for light snow on Thursday. Stay with your First Alert team as we track these next storms!

By the end of this week and the weekend, we’ll see some nicer weather settle into the region. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low to mid-40s around most of the region! It also looks like we’ll be staying dry.

