Garfield Elementary named ‘Leader in Me’ Lighthouse School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls elementary school received special recognition Monday.

Garfield Elementary has been named a “Leader in Me” Lighthouse School.

The certification is given to schools that help students become a leader and succeed.

The “Leader in Me” program lets students lead assemblies and be a part of the planning at school.

Staff say they are excited to see the students grow and use the skills they have learned in the future.

“It means a lot. We’ve worked really hard — the students have worked really hard, teachers, all staff. It is very encouraging to be able to watch and see how the students are growing, how the staff is growing, and just kind of being that leading example. Being the first Lighthouse School in South Dakota is something we take a lot of pride in,” said Sara Gohman, 5th grade teacher at Garfield.

Garfield is one of over 650 schools to have received the Lighthouse certification.

