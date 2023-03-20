Avera Medical Minute
Good Sam CNAs say the job is rewarding

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a need for the valued contribution of Certified Nursing Assistants.

Approximately 90% of the care provided in nursing homes is given by CNAs, ensuring everyone’s needs are met. It’s a job that has its unique challenges and benefits.

“I would say that it definitely has its ups and downs. There are difficult parts to it, but it’s very rewarding in the end. Just making those relationships and being able to help people is just so rewarding,” said Kaity Goblish.

Goblish values her job as a part-time CNA at the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Center as she attends school at Southeast Tech.

“It’s like they’re family. Just getting to know them better and helping them, it feels like family because of how close you get to be with them and all the things you can provide for them,” said Goblish.

One current resident Goblish has made a connection with, worked as a CNA for 17 years at another Good Samaritan location. Her experience helps her relate to the CNAs that take care of her.

“I try and help her out, anything I can, you know, which will make it easier for her,” said Grave.

Mabel enjoys spending her time putting together puzzles.

“Keeps me busy. Keep me out of mischief. I have one all the time on the table. I finish one, I start another one,” said Grave.

Mabel is a joyful person and she always has had a heart for helping people.

“Makes you feel good if you can do something for somebody. And I’ve always like that. I always liked being a nurse,” said Grave.

CNAs are an essential part of care teams everywhere. Mabel and Kaity are just two examples of the amazing people we entrust the care of our loved ones to.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

