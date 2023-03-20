Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman charged with over 50 voter fraud-related charges has had her trial moved back to June 2023.

Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was originally scheduled to be in court on Monday, March 20. But online court documents indicate her jury trial has been moved to June 20, 2023.

Kim Taylor is charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 3 counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

Authorities allege Kim Taylor was involved in a scheme to generate voters in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, and in the 2020 general election, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor.

Kim Taylor allegedly submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. She is accused of signing these documents for voters without their permission and telling others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.

Authorities say those types of documents require the signer to affirm that he or she was the person named in them.

