Monday Munchies: Pizzashop brings NY flavors to Sioux Falls
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pizzashop on 41st street has brought authentic brick oven pizza recipes from Brooklyn to Sioux Falls.
The dough is all stretched by hand and cooked on high heat in a brick oven, bringing a delicious range of flavors to those who want to try the authentic artisanal pizza.
The Pizzashop is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 4104 W 41st St.
