Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Moody County 4H Robotics headed to international competitions

Both of the teams are in the Moody County 4-H Robotics Club.
Both of the teams are in the Moody County 4-H Robotics Club.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two teams will represent South Dakota at the International First Lego League competitions held this spring. Both of the teams are in the Moody County 4-H Robotics Club.

Team Burning Breakfast Burritos

Team Burning Breakfast Burritos from Flandreau, South Dakota, was selected for their outstanding Innovation Project, Robot Design and Core Values, as well as their performance in the Robot Game. The team will be traveling to the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, to compete against 95 teams from around the world.

Team Burning Breakfast Burritos is composed of five students at Flandreau Middle School — Creighton Hanson, Piper Haugen, Tillie Haugen, Alex Julson, and Alex Nickel.

They compete June 7-13.

Team Almighty Fiery Alpacas

Team Almighty Fiery Alpacas from Flandreau, South Dakota, was selected as Core Value Award Winners displaying all aspects of FIRST ® LEGO® League Core Values. They will compete against 80 teams from around the world at the Razorback Open Invitational on the University of Arkansas campus.

Team Almighty Fiery Alpacas is composed of five students at Flandreau Middle School — Jillian Knippling, Isabel Kulm, Ameilia Pieper, Rona Streitz, and Sierra Thielsen.

They compete May 17-22.

Raising funds to compete

Moody County 4-H Robotics is working to raise the funds needed for their registration fees, lodging and food on campus, team exchange items, team shirts, and other expenses. They need to raise $15,000 and are looking for corporate and personal sponsorships.

Anyone donating $250 or more will be featured on the team banners, with other benefit levels available. The teams are happy to do presentations for community groups as they work toward this goal.

To sponsor or arrange a presentation, please contact them at mc4hrobotics@gmail.com or (605) 695-9081.

Donations can also be made through GoFundMe: gofund.me/45bf8208.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that happened on Friday morning...
One dead after head-on crash near Tea
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the...
Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office gives update on plow progress, ‘A UFC match vs Mother Nature’
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
Virginia Tech Womens Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks previews the NCAA Tournament 2nd Round game...
NCAA TOURNAMENT: Top seeded Virginia Tech coach wary of SDSU

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police car
SFPD: Passenger from ride-sharing app assaults driver
Close-up of someone holding naloxone nasal spray.
SD businesses can purchase opioid overdose medication under new law
Wagner High School senior Shalayne Nagel is our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Future teacher in Wagner
Police Lights
SFPD: Fatal hit & run reported in Sioux Falls