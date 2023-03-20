Names released in Marshall County fatal crash

BRITTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A North Dakota man was identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of Britton.

The incident happened at 9:05 a.m. and caused South Dakota Highway 10 to close to traffic for about five hours.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 10 when it entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

William Krafka, the 83-year-old Havana driver of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cade Roerig of St. Eden, South Dakota, the 19-year-old male driver of the Malibu, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to an Aberdeen hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

