Noem signs budget bills into law

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 210 into law Monday.

She sent a signing letter to legislators. That letter can be found here .

“I appreciate the work of my BFM Commissioner Jim Terwilliger and the BFM team on this budget,” said Gov. Noem, “I appreciate the legislature for recognizing that it should fund my administration’s priorities to maximize freedom and liberty for the people of the state.”

This budget will fund K-12 education, healthcare providers, and state employees. It also includes funding for the operation of regional behavioral health centers, 100% tuition assistance for National Guard soldiers, and targeted increases for state employee workforce and community service providers.

Gov. Noem also signed the following three budget bills into law:

SB 16 – makes an appropriation to rehabilitate the rail line from the city of Milbank to the city of Sisseton

SB 24 – revises property tax levies for school districts and revises the state aid to general and special education formulas

HB 1049 – revises the General Appropriations Act for the 2023 fiscal year

