SDSU’s Myah Selland looks back on college basketball career

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite the loss to Virginia Tech yesterday, more great memories were made by SDSU’s Myah Selland and her teammates.

The Letcher, South Dakota, native helped her Jacks beat Southern Cal on Friday with a heroic effort, but the loss to the top-seeded Hokies marked her last game as a college player.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with her following the emotional loss.

