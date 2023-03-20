Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SFPD: Fatal hit & run reported in Sioux Falls

Police Lights
Police Lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was fatally struck by a truck after he tried to free his car from a ditch during winter weather conditions.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the fatal accident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Friday in northwest Sioux Falls. The victim had exited his Jeep Cherokee to try and free it from the ditch when a pickup truck drove by and fatally struck the man. The driver of the pickup truck continued driving.

The man who died at the scene was 24 years old and from Mission, SD. Officials located the suspect’s pickup truck and are looking to identify the driver.

Officers say at the time, high winds, blowing snow, and icy roads most likely contributed to the accident; however, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that happened on Friday morning...
One dead after head-on crash near Tea
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the...
Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office gives update on plow progress, ‘A UFC match vs Mother Nature’
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
Virginia Tech Womens Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks previews the NCAA Tournament 2nd Round game...
NCAA TOURNAMENT: Top seeded Virginia Tech coach wary of SDSU

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police car
SFPD: Passenger from ride-sharing app assaults driver
Close-up of someone holding naloxone nasal spray.
SD businesses can purchase opioid overdose medication under new law
Wagner High School senior Shalayne Nagel is our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Future teacher in Wagner
Both of the teams are in the Moody County 4-H Robotics Club.
Moody County 4H Robotics headed to international competitions