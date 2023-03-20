SFPD: Fatal hit & run reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was fatally struck by a truck after he tried to free his car from a ditch during winter weather conditions.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the fatal accident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Friday in northwest Sioux Falls. The victim had exited his Jeep Cherokee to try and free it from the ditch when a pickup truck drove by and fatally struck the man. The driver of the pickup truck continued driving.

The man who died at the scene was 24 years old and from Mission, SD. Officials located the suspect’s pickup truck and are looking to identify the driver.

Officers say at the time, high winds, blowing snow, and icy roads most likely contributed to the accident; however, the investigation is ongoing.

