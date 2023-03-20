Avera Medical Minute
SFPD: Passenger from ride-sharing app assaults driver

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Sioux Falls Police car(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a man who requested a ride from a ride-sharing app and then assaulted the driver.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect had requested a ride from a ride-sharing app on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. and then began strangling the driver while the car was in motion. The driver was able to pull over and hit a snow bank in central Sioux Falls. Witnesses called the police when they saw the suspect punching the driver. The suspect then took control of the car and drove forward before reversing toward the victim.

The 19-year-old suspect, Gerald Killen from Sioux Falls, was arrested for robbery, grand theft, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. The victim told officers he did not know why the suspect attacked him.

