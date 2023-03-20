SPFD: Hit and run leaves victim with serious injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say witnesses and traffic cams helped officers identify and gain custody of the impaired suspect believed to be involved with a hit and run that left the victim with serious injuries.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. A pedestrian was supposedly attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup had initially stopped before driving away. Witnesses contacted the police, and with the help of traffic camera footage, officers were able to identify the truck. Police spotted the car in western Sioux Falls an hour after the accident.

The suspect Dalton Lane Bynum, 23, from Parker, SD did not resist arrest and faces charges including DWI 1st, felony hit and run, reckless driving, vehicular battery, and no insurance.

Healthcare professionals say the victim’s injuries are serious.

