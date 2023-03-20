Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Future teacher in Wagner

Wagner High School senior Shalayne Nagel is our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shalayne Nagel changed schools from Avon to Wagner in the middle of her sophomore year.

“It was a hard decision. It was something that my parents talked about a lot. What was going to be the next move to better myself for college and to get more opportunities that way,” said Shalayne.

“Shalayne is a great student. She’s fun to have. She’ll get down to business when you need her to get to business, but she’ll mess around and have fun in the classroom at the same time,” said Wagner business/computer teacher Tera Koupal.

Shalayne has gotten it done in the classroom, with a 3.92 GPA. And she’s gotten a chance to work with the younger kids.

“I’ve gotten an opportunity this year to go work down in the ELC. And I liked helping in a classroom. And that has sparked my interest in wanting to become a teacher,” said Shalayne.

“She’s getting a lot of hands on learning exerience, with that she’s going to be a great teacher. And it’s going to be fun to watch her, and who and what she becomes in the future,” said Koupal.

The multi-sport athlete, will head to college at Dakota Wesleyan.

“I’m going to get my bachelor of science in elementary education, and then minor in special education, early childhood, and coaching. And, I’m going to play basketball,” said Shalayne.

And she’ll miss the time she had here.

“It’s just an amazing town to be a part of. And I’m glad I got the chance for two and a half years. And I kind of wish it was longer,” said Shalayne.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Shalayne gets a $250 scholarship from the Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that happened on Friday morning...
One dead after head-on crash near Tea
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the...
Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office gives update on plow progress, ‘A UFC match vs Mother Nature’
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
Virginia Tech Womens Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks previews the NCAA Tournament 2nd Round game...
NCAA TOURNAMENT: Top seeded Virginia Tech coach wary of SDSU

Latest News

South Dakota’s K-12 education funding could be getting it’s biggest boost since 2016.
Educators praise proposed 7% increase in K-12 funding
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Juliann Seeley
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Beresford senior hoping to pursue medicine
The school district had been hoping to quickly rebuild and expand for the future, but that will...
Castlewood school district planning next steps after failed bond vote
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Role model at Waubay High School