Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Future teacher in Wagner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shalayne Nagel changed schools from Avon to Wagner in the middle of her sophomore year.

“It was a hard decision. It was something that my parents talked about a lot. What was going to be the next move to better myself for college and to get more opportunities that way,” said Shalayne.

“Shalayne is a great student. She’s fun to have. She’ll get down to business when you need her to get to business, but she’ll mess around and have fun in the classroom at the same time,” said Wagner business/computer teacher Tera Koupal.

Shalayne has gotten it done in the classroom, with a 3.92 GPA. And she’s gotten a chance to work with the younger kids.

“I’ve gotten an opportunity this year to go work down in the ELC. And I liked helping in a classroom. And that has sparked my interest in wanting to become a teacher,” said Shalayne.

“She’s getting a lot of hands on learning exerience, with that she’s going to be a great teacher. And it’s going to be fun to watch her, and who and what she becomes in the future,” said Koupal.

The multi-sport athlete, will head to college at Dakota Wesleyan.

“I’m going to get my bachelor of science in elementary education, and then minor in special education, early childhood, and coaching. And, I’m going to play basketball,” said Shalayne.

And she’ll miss the time she had here.

“It’s just an amazing town to be a part of. And I’m glad I got the chance for two and a half years. And I kind of wish it was longer,” said Shalayne.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Shalayne gets a $250 scholarship from the Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

