Van Sickle named Services for the Deaf superintendent

Kami Van Sickle
Kami Van Sickle(South Dakota Board of Regents)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After 12 years with the South Dakota Services for the Deaf, Kami Van Sickle accepted the head position for the school earlier this month.

“The South Dakota Services for the Deaf team is the most knowledgeable, passionate team I’ve ever encountered,” said Van Sickle. “I am excited to stand next to this amazing group and continue to provide top-notch pediatric audiology and educational outreach services for children who are deaf and hard of hearing and their families in our state.”

Van Sickle will succeed current superintendent Kim Wadsworth as she retires this June.

Van Sickle’s background

Before beginning at SDSD, Van Sickle was a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing in the Sioux Falls and Worthington School Districts. Van Sickle started her career with SDSD in 2011 as an outreach consultant before transitioning to service coordinator in 2018. She looks forward to this next professional step.

