Vogel to lead SD School for the Blind & Visually Impaired

Dr. Jessica Vogel will become the next superintendent for the South Dakota School for the Blind...
Dr. Jessica Vogel will become the next superintendent for the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.(South Dakota Board of Regents)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Jessica Vogel, an assistant professor of education at Northern State University, will become the next superintendent for the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

According to the South Dakota Board of Regents, during her time at Northern State University, Vogel has worked alongside many of the students, teachers, and staff at the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

“I look forward to working with our students and their families and supporting our teachers, staff, and outreach consultants,” said Vogel. “To support growth in advocacy, instructional development, and independence for our students who are blind and visually impaired is the ultimate reward!”

Enrollment on the Aberdeen campus of the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired averages about 28 students, with nearly 250 students served by the school’s statewide outreach programs.

“Our teachers, staff, and outreach consultants have unique skills and expertise,” said Vogel. “My role is to support them through innovative leadership and professional development opportunities to best serve the blind and visually impaired community.”

Vogel’s background

Vogel holds a doctorate in educational administration - special education, a master’s degree in emotional and behavior disorders, and a bachelor’s degree in special education. She is currently working on a master’s degree in visual impairments.

“I will continue to support SDSBVI’s relationship with Northern State University to increase the number of teachers and consultants for the visually impaired students in our state,” Vogel said. “I plan to be active in state and national associations to keep us current on research practices and closely connected to programs like ours.”

Vogel will succeed the current superintendent, Dan Trefz, this June.

