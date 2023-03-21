Building up instead of out, Sioux Fall’s plan for mixed-use zoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The continued growth of Sioux Falls is leading city officials to start building up instead of out, and they plan to do that using mixed-use zoning.

An open house was held Monday to discuss their recommendations, and get feedback from the community.

“For some of those corridors, the life shelf of single-family homes isn’t really there for future long-term projections. We’re looking to find alternative ways to build up the community on existing infrastructure and really enhance those neighborhoods that need some love,” Adam Roach said, an urban planner for the City of Sioux Falls.

“Our dream from a planning perspective is to take a block that has a grocery store, an office, and a restaurant, let’s put all three of those on the main floor of a building and then build up four or five stories of apartments above them,” Jason Bieber said, the senior planner for the City of Sioux Falls.

Bieber believes the location of this development is what makes it appealing. The hope is to allow people the feeling of living in downtown without downtown prices.

“This is kind of that middle ground, I’m close to downtown, I can walk to Sanford, I can walk to work, maybe I’m in college and i go to Augie or USF,” Bieber said.

As with any project, people may have concerns, such as the elimination of some single-family homes, and decreasing parking.

“Instead of thinking about it as taking away those units, we’re looking to add units on those corridors that already have the infrastructure support, such as the transit lines, and access to bike trails,” Roach said.

“Get more dense and go up on some of these lots that are all parking lots, we just don’t need the parking as we did back in the 60′s,” Bieber said.

Just like with all of the projects currently underway downtown, the focus is walkability.

“Not having to get in the car, but having that coffee shop, that bumping space, two blocks away from your home would be a great amenity to have,” Roach said.

Roach and Bieber added a lot of this development plan comes from looking at other cities that are already denser in their downtown areas.

Such as Minneapolis, Des Moines, and even a portion of 6th street in Brookings.

