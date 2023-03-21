Avera Medical Minute
Capitol Cafe serves up great food with a side of hospitality

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Things can get pretty tense during the legislative session at the State Capitol in Pierre. Lawmakers, lobbyists, and journalists all convene on the building as the next round of bills and budgets gets discussed.

But there is a place for respite, comradery, and much-needed nourishment.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke with Chef Monny Medicine Horse, Cafe Boss Kalie Olson, and lobbyists Justin Smith, Lisa Nolen, and Pam Borud about the cafe.

