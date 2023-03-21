Emotional NCAA Tournament ending for South Dakota prep and SDSU stars Selland and Burckhard

BLACKSBURG, VA (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State season ended last night in Blacksburg, Virginia, with that 72-60 loss to Virginia Tech, the top seed in the tournament.

Terrific second half by the Jackrabbits. They made a game out of it and they were proud of the fact that they did that.

It’s emotional when a career comes to an end. It’s really hard for these seniors, in particular, and their coach, to say goodbye.

“The people that I got to do it with I think they mean a lot to me and I think we mean a lot to each other. And so I’m grateful to be a part of this program but just more grateful to who I got to do it with and who I was alongside the whole ride.” SDSU Senior Myah Selland says.

“Time runs out on games but time doesn’t have to run out on the relationships and the people. And you can enjoy that and take that and move forward with it. But unfortunetly sometimes the games don’t go on as long as we would like. But certainly you remember the people and just how they came together and I thought really got to the best version of themselves.” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says.

“So special. I’m emotional just thinking about what we said in the locker room. Being a Jackrabbit is so special and my time here has been so awesome and I can’t think of a better place to spend five years.” SDSU Senior Paiton Burckhard says.

“The program is in great hands. There’s so many talented youngsters on this squad. They’re going to do really big things and I can’t wait to kind of turn into that cheerleader and just watch what they can do for this program.” Selland says.

\Well that’s a wrap from Blacksburg, Virginia, where again South Dakota State lost to Virginia Tech on Sunday evening. Your final score was 72-60 and it wrapped up the brilliant careers of Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard as they are all done but they left a big mark on this program.

A program that looks very good moving forward as well.

