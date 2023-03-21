Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman helps lead Creighton to Sweet 16

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit star Baylor Scheierman continued having a sweet season at Creighton in the NCAA Tournament last week.

Scheierman averaged nine points and six rebounds during wins over North Carolina State and Baylor to help the Blue Jays advance to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history. The Nebraska native living what he dreamed of when he left SDSU last year.

His Blue Jays will face 15th seeded Princeton on Friday in Louisville trying to take Creighton to their first Elite 8 since 1941.

