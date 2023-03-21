Avera Medical Minute
Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman helps lead Creighton to Sweet 16

Nebraska native has Blue Jays on verge of first Elite 8 in 82 years
Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman reacts to making Sweet 16 at Creighton
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit star Baylor Scheierman continued having a sweet season at Creighton in the NCAA Tournament last week.

Scheierman averaged nine points and six rebounds during wins over North Carolina State and Baylor to help the Blue Jays advance to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history. The Nebraska native living what he dreamed of when he left SDSU last year.

His Blue Jays will face 15th seeded Princeton on Friday in Louisville trying to take Creighton to their first Elite 8 since 1941.

