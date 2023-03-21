Harrisburg High School’s Deb Rombough named Educator of Excellence

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deb Rombough of Harrisburg High School was recognized as the 2023 ProStart State Educator of Excellence by the South Dakota Retailers Association.

Rombough received the honor for outstanding achievement in high school culinary and restaurant management education in the state.

ProStart prepares high school students for leadership positions by teaching workplace skills. By combining hands-on learning in the classroom with mentored work experience, the ProStart curriculum trains students across 21 South Dakota high schools with culinary and restaurant management skills.

“I just feel very fortunate to get to work with professionals within the hospitality and tourism industry and learners who are passionate and dedicated,” said Rombough. “It’s been an amazing ride so far!”

Rombough, who teaches family and consumer sciences courses, embodies ProStart’s mission of combining real-world experience and industry partnership, with her students operating a successful store in the classroom, says the South Dakota Retailers Association. In partnership with Coffea, they offer an assortment of coffee drinks, snacks, and more.

“Industry connection is a main focus of her program and in everything she does,” said South Dakota ProStart Coordinator Seanna Regynski. “The opportunities she provides her students are unmatched, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award.”

Rombough is now a finalist for the National Educator of Excellence Awards.

