I-29 to close from Watertown to North Dakota state line

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reports that accumulating snow is causing hazardous travel throughout northeastern South Dakota. High snowfall rates will continue to create difficult travel conditions with snow-packed roads and low visibility Tuesday evening and through the overnight.

No Travel Advisories are also in place on secondary highways in northeastern South Dakota due to the accumulating snow and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid the interstate closure. Heavy snowfall amounts, winds, and significantly reduced visibilities will make travel hazardous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit sd511.org or dial 511.

