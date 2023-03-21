JY6 gala raising money for pediatric cancer research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jorgen Yde (JY6) Foundation’s Nurses Dinner honors nurses and raises funds for pediatric cancer research. The event is Saturday, March 25 and tickets are available now. For twelve years, the gala has helped provide resources to combat pediatric cancer and leukemia. Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer Katrina Yde discussed the background of the event and why year twelve is no different from year one.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.