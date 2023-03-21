Larry Fleet & Carter Faith to perform in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Larry Fleet and special guest Carter Faith are coming to The District on Friday, July 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. and start at $26.00 plus applicable fees. To purchase tickets, visit TheDistrictSF.Com or PepperEntertainment.Com.

Larry Fleet worked construction jobs while he pursued his dream of making music. In 2017, he met Jake Owen by chance, and a collaborative friendship began and an opening slot on the road. Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel.

The hard-working family man is turning heads now with a full-length album, Stack of Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow-up to his aptly titled first project, Workin’ Hard. Breakout hit “Where I Find God” – a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher power’s presence – is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet praise for his “emotive vocals” (Billboard) and amassing over 27 million official music video views. Fleet just wrapped a run supporting Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour and is on the road now on his first-ever headlining ‘One For The Road Tour.’

Combining the emotive lyricism and pointed perspective of Taylor Swift with the chill aesthetic and refreshing candor of Kacey Musgraves, Carter Faith has been named the “future of the next 10 years of Nashville” by Whiskey Jam curator Ward Guenther. Originally from Davidson, North Carolina, Faith began crafting lyrics as a way to make sense of the world around her. Faith has performed at many Nashville venues, including closing out a sold-out show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. She has also shared the stage with artists like Cole Swindell, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and many more. Faith has amassed a total of over twenty million streams with her recent releases “Leaving Tennessee,” “Easy Pill,” and single “Joyride” which is the leading track on her debut EP LET LOVE BE LOVE out now.

