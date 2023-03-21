Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley grant millions to MN hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Officials announced a multimillion grant initiative from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust funding life-saving diagnostic equipment for nearly 100 hospitals and health clinics across Minnesota.

Some of the facilities receiving equipment are in Luverne, Pipestone, and Worthington.

More on the donating party

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives by supporting exceptional efforts in the U.S. and worldwide in health and select place-based initiatives. Since beginning active grantmaking in 2008, Helmsley has committed more than $3.5 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. Helmsley’s Rural Healthcare Program funds innovative projects that use information technologies to connect rural patients to emergency medical care, bring the latest medical therapies to patients in remote areas, and provide state-of-the-art training for rural hospitals and EMS personnel. To date, this program has awarded more than $600 million to organizations and initiatives in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit HelmsleyTrust.Org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.