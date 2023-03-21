Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley grant millions to MN hospitals

File: Doctor
File: Doctor(Online Marketing)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Officials announced a multimillion grant initiative from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust funding life-saving diagnostic equipment for nearly 100 hospitals and health clinics across Minnesota.

Some of the facilities receiving equipment are in Luverne, Pipestone, and Worthington.

More on the donating party

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives by supporting exceptional efforts in the U.S. and worldwide in health and select place-based initiatives. Since beginning active grantmaking in 2008, Helmsley has committed more than $3.5 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. Helmsley’s Rural Healthcare Program funds innovative projects that use information technologies to connect rural patients to emergency medical care, bring the latest medical therapies to patients in remote areas, and provide state-of-the-art training for rural hospitals and EMS personnel. To date, this program has awarded more than $600 million to organizations and initiatives in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit HelmsleyTrust.Org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved
Police Lights
SFPD: Fatal hit & run reported in Sioux Falls
41st Street set for major construction over the next year
Construction to resume on 41st Street construction project in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Police car
SFPD: Passenger from ride-sharing app assaults driver
Pizzashop in Sioux Falls
Monday Munchies: Pizzashop brings NY flavors to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Pavilion subscriptions break all-time record
Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run
Event coordinator Todd Novak, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning, to talk about this...
Youth Ted Talk will take place at Jefferson High School on Friday
SD
Wintry mix moves through northern South Dakota