Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police shared the name of the victim involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on Friday night in northwest Sioux Falls.

24-year-old Skyler Yellow Eagle was the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area of N. Marion Road and W. Bentgrass St.

According to authorities, there is nothing new to report on the incident. Police are still working to determine the driver of the vehicle. There have been no arrests and no charges.

