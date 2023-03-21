Mount Marty sweeps tripleheader at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty traveled down to Sioux City to play a four game set with Briar Cliff University on Sunday and Monday. The Lancers won all four games to sweep the Chargers. Mount Marty is now 21-4 overall and 4-0 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff is now 11-8 overall and 0-4 in the GPAC.

Game One MMU 10 BCU 9 13 Innings

Mount Marty took Sunday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 10-9 walk-off victory over Briar Cliff University. The game was tied at nine with the Lancers batting in the bottom of the thirteenth when William Johnson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The Lancer offense was boosted by Kiko Nunez who went 6-for-6 at the plate. Nunez singled in the second, homered in the fourth, homered in the sixth, singled in the eighth, singled in the tenth, and singled in the twelfth.

Briar Cliff University captured the lead in the third inning. #31′s sac fly scored one run for Briar Cliff University.

MMU knotted the game up at nine in the bottom of the twelfth inning, when Kalub Ramirez singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

MMU notched four runs in the fourth inning. Johnson and Nunez each drove in runs during the inning.

Briar Cliff University scored three runs in the fourth inning. The big inning for Briar Cliff University came thanks to a fielder’s choice by #21 and a double by #5.

Myles Brown toed the rubber for Mount Marty he went four innings, allowing six runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one.

#12 was on the hill for Briar Cliff University. The pitcher allowed nine hits and seven runs over five and a third innings, striking out ten and walking one. #25 and #39 entered the game as relief, throwing six and two-thirds innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Mount Marty hit three home runs on the day. Bodi Wallar put one out in the seventh inning. Nunez went yard in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Lancers racked up 21 hits on the day. Nunez, Johnson, Wallar, Braeden Cordes, and Josh Mares all had multiple hits for MMU. Nunez went 6-for-6 at the plate to lead MMU in hits.

Game Two MMU 10 BCU 7

Both pitching staffs had their hands full on Sunday in a high-scoring affair where Mount Marty bested Briar Cliff University, 10-7.

The Lancers opened up scoring in the second inning when Braeden Cordes singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Mount Marty took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third Josh Mares singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, #39 induced William Johnson to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, and Zane Salley homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.

Clayton Chipchase led things off on the pitcher’s mound he righthander surrendered five runs on five hits over three innings, striking out four and walking zero. Before the game was suspended due to lighting. Jet Hasaguwa pitched four innings in relief for MMU.

#39 led things off on the mound for Briar Cliff University. The hurler lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and nine runs while striking out four. #19 threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

MMU tallied two home runs on the day. Will Gardner went yard in the first inning. Salley went deep in the third inning.

Ethan Wishon led Mount Marty with three hits in four at bats.

Game Three MMU 4 BCU 2

The Lancers beat Briar Cliff University 4-2 on Monday.

In the first inning, MMU got their offense started when Bodi Wallar singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Jared Miller got the start for the Lancers Miller went seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out six and walking zero.

#14 was on the mound for Briar Cliff University. The bulldog surrendered four runs on six hits over six innings, striking out two. #28 threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Mount Marty had six hits in the game. Kiko Nunez and Will Gardner all managed multiple hits for MMU.

Briar Cliff University didn’t commit a single error in the field. #42 had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.

Game Four MMU 3 BCU 1

Mount Marty stole the lead late and defeated Briar Cliff University 3-1 on Monday. The game was tied at one with the Lancers batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run for Mount Marty.

The pitching was strong on both sides. MMU pitchers struck out five, while #23 sat down six. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Briar Cliff University tied things up at one when Chris Rofe induced #3 to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Rofe led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Mount, the righthander surrendered one run on four hits over six innings, striking out four.

#23 was on the pitcher’s mound for Briar Cliff University. undefined allowed three hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out six.

Billy Hancock, Will Gardner, and Zane Salley each managed one hit to lead 2023 Mount Marty Varsity.

Up Next

Mount Marty is scheduled to play Dakota Wesleyan on Friday March 24th in Mitchell starting at 1:00 PM. The Lancers are then scheduled to host Concordia University on March 25th starting at 1:00 PM. The weather and field conditions could change locations and times, be sure to check twitter and Facebook for any schedule updates.

