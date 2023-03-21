Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem and colleagues request E15 emergency waiver

(CBS46)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem joined governors from Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska in sending a letter Tuesday to the EPA requesting an emergency waiver to allow for E15 this summer during driving season.

The full letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan can be read here.

Administrator Regan approved a petition from April of 2022 to allow for year-round sales of E15, but the administration has delayed issuing the proposal. Now, according to Noem’s office, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants to delay implementation until April 28, 2024.

“Postponing implementation of our petition could result in higher prices at the pump during the summer 2023 driving season, as consumers would lose access to lower-cost, cleaner-burning E15,” said Gov. Noem and her colleagues.

The Republican governors requested that the EPA use its emergency authority to ensure that lower-cost E15 remains available in the marketplace this summer. The agency used this authority during the summer of 2022. The market conditions that justified emergency actions last summer still exist today, says Noem’s office.

“Consumers, fuel retailers, ethanol producers, and farmers need certainty. We urge the EPA to act immediately to ensure lower-cost E15 remains available in the marketplace this summer,” said Gov. Noem and her colleagues.

Noem was joined by the following governors in sending the letter: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz, and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved
Police Lights
SFPD: Fatal hit & run reported in Sioux Falls
41st Street set for major construction over the next year
Construction to resume on 41st Street construction project in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Police car
SFPD: Passenger from ride-sharing app assaults driver
Pizzashop in Sioux Falls
Monday Munchies: Pizzashop brings NY flavors to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Deb Rombough of Harrisburg High School was recognized as the 2023 ProStart State Educator of...
Harrisburg High School’s Deb Rombough named Educator of Excellence
Larry Fleet & Carter Faith to perform in Sioux Falls
Larry Fleet & Carter Faith to perform in Sioux Falls
Boru Wako Jr arrested
Sioux Falls Fugitive Task Force arrest wanted man
JY6 gala raising money for pediatric cancer research