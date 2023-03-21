Noem and colleagues request E15 emergency waiver

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem joined governors from Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska in sending a letter Tuesday to the EPA requesting an emergency waiver to allow for E15 this summer during driving season.

The full letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan can be read here.

Administrator Regan approved a petition from April of 2022 to allow for year-round sales of E15, but the administration has delayed issuing the proposal. Now, according to Noem’s office, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants to delay implementation until April 28, 2024.

“Postponing implementation of our petition could result in higher prices at the pump during the summer 2023 driving season, as consumers would lose access to lower-cost, cleaner-burning E15,” said Gov. Noem and her colleagues.

The Republican governors requested that the EPA use its emergency authority to ensure that lower-cost E15 remains available in the marketplace this summer. The agency used this authority during the summer of 2022. The market conditions that justified emergency actions last summer still exist today, says Noem’s office.

“Consumers, fuel retailers, ethanol producers, and farmers need certainty. We urge the EPA to act immediately to ensure lower-cost E15 remains available in the marketplace this summer,” said Gov. Noem and her colleagues.

Noem was joined by the following governors in sending the letter: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz, and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen.

