Pavilion subscriptions break all-time record

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion broke its all-time subscription record for the first two weeks of sales for its Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup.

They surpassed their previous record by 17 percent.

According to the Washington Pavilion, current six-show subscribers can renew or upgrade their seats now.

Subscribers receive early access to seats as well as a 17 percent discount on the cost of their Series tickets. New subscribers can also purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions through a priority seating waitlist today.

The 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup includes:

  • BEETLEJUICE the Musical – Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 2023
  • Disney’s ALADDIN – Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2023
  • TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – Jan. 12-14, 2024
  • PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL – Feb. 16-17, 2024
  • JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR – March 29-30, 2024
  • MEAN GIRLS – April 15-17, 2024

Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.

Visit WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries for more details.

