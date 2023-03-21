Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets

In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an...
In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an unidentified place, in the United States, in August 2021. Saudi Arabia has freed the Saudi-American citizen it had imprisoned more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince.(Ibrahim Almadi via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Monday freed an American citizen, a 72-year-old Florida retiree, it had imprisoned for more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince, his son said.

Neither Saudi nor U.S. officials immediately confirmed the release of Saad Almadi, a longtime Florida, resident. But progress on his release had been rumored since last week.

Almadi on Monday night was at home with family members who live in Riyadh, said his son, Ibrahim Almadi, in the United States. Saudi officials dropped all charges against the elder Almadi, a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen. But it was not immediately clear whether the kingdom would lift a travel ban it had imposed to follow the prison sentence.

Saudi Arabia had sentenced Almadi last year to 16 years in prison, saying his critical tweets about how the kingdom was being governed amounted to terrorist acts against it.

As U.S. officials worked to win his release, and after President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last summer in an attempt to improve relations with the oil-rich nation, a Saudi appeals court increased Almadi’s prison sentence to 19 years.

The case had been one of many alleged human rights abuses souring relations between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Biden.

Freedom Initiative, a U.S.-based group that advocates for detainees it says are unjustly detained in the Middle East, says least four U.S. citizens and one legal permanent resident already were detained in Saudi Arabia under travel bans, and that at least one other older U.S. citizen remains imprisoned. Many of the travel bans targeted dual citizens advocating for greater rights in the kingdom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that happened on Friday morning...
One dead after head-on crash near Tea
The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be patient with highway crews as they clear away the...
Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office gives update on plow progress, ‘A UFC match vs Mother Nature’
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, where he provided his...
Sen. Rounds provides thoughts on potential Trump indictment

Latest News

Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman reacts to reaching Sweet 16 with Creighton
Former Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman reacts to making Sweet 16 at Creighton
Building up instead of out, Sioux Fall’s plan for mixed-use zoning
Building up instead of out, Sioux Fall’s plan for mixed-use zoning
Building up instead of out, Sioux Fall’s plan for mixed-use zoning
Building up instead of out, Sioux Fall’s plan for mixed-use zoning
"The Department of Corrections is currently having a hard time paying enough to recruit and...
Taxpayers to foot the bill for $13,000 Desk in Secretary of Corrections office