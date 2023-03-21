Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Fugitive Task Force arrest wanted man

Boru Wako Jr arrested
Boru Wako Jr arrested(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced a wanted person considered armed and dangerous on March 16.

Five days later, the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force announced they arrested Boru Wako safely in the morning without incident.

The 37-year-old suspect, Boru Guye Wako Jr, faces charges of rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

