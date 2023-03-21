Sioux Falls.Business Report: New additions at 85th and I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a decade after developers and public officials came together to advance an interchange at 85th St. and I-29, it has officially been cleared to move forward.

The federal and state governments signed off on the okay to finalize the design and start construction of the new interchange at 85th St. and I-29 after years of studying and documenting no significant environmental impact.

Design is expected to wrap up this year and construction will be done in late 2026 or early 2027.

We told you a few weeks ago about Orthopedic Institute building out right where Tea and Sioux Falls meet, and it likely won’t be long before that has a lot of company.

In Lincoln County, development continues to push toward Tea and Harrisburg.

A popular family spot is expanding there — Air Madness is adding even more attractions. The building is turning its sports practice turf areas into a bowling alley and axe-throwing, plus an enlarged arcade.

The laser tag arena in the complex likely will be repurposed for the new offerings, Anderson said. Conquer Escape Rooms and Conquer Gaming, which offers video gaming computers and consoles and virtual reality play, will remain.

There’s a large restaurant coming here which could include favorites from the Big Orange Truck food truck and likely will include a variety of burgers and what they’re calling “high-end bar food.”

Plans are being finalized so we’re looking for construction on the new additions this summer with openings next spring in time for prom and graduation season.

