Snow up North, Rain in the South

Below Normal Temperatures Continue
Another Round on Thursday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for northern South Dakota including the Aberdeen area. We are tracking a storm system that will bring us a wintry mix Tuesday before changing over to rain Tuesday evening. It looks like the precipitation will fall as all snow across Central and Northeast South Dakota where accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches will be possible. Some isolated higher totals will be found in extreme northeastern South Dakota. Where we see rain fall, we could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch. We get a break in the action on Wednesday before another system brings a chance for light snow on Thursday.

Thursday will target mainly the southern parts of the area to yet again bring more snowfall to the area. This will result in cooler temperatures sticking around with temperatures remaining around 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Conditions will improve on Friday, but then we once again have chances for light snow throughout this upcoming weekend.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track these rounds of snow!

