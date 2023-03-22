Avera and Sanford receive combined $3.5 million from Helmsley Charitable Trust

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A major announcement in Minneapolis Tuesday is giving more than $3.5 million to both Avera Health and Sanford Health locations across Minnesota.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust is granting more than $26 million for ultrasound devices across the state of Minnesota, as well as training for new sonographers and further education for current staff at clinics and hospital. More than $18 million alone will go towards purchasing ultrasound imaging devices, something the Helmsley Charitable Fund said is important for the state.

“Ultrasound is a standard of care. Unfortunately, ultrasound isn’t available everywhere. So many diagnoses from physicians can diagnosed only from ultrasound. This will help patients get the proper treatment, get the proper diagnosis.” Walter Panzirer, a Trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust said.

More than half of the 196 devices purchased through the grants are point of care ultrasound machines, which are used by providers at the bed or tableside for immediate assessment of a patient to quickly determine a course of action. The grants will also provide 69 general ultrasound systems and 18 cardiovascular ultrasound systems, which aid in imaging of the heart.

Those grants will go towards health systems in the state. Six Avera Health Centers and Access Clinics in Minnesota will receive $682,498 in grants. In a statement following the announcement, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center Regional President Debbie Streier said the grants are an important step for the health system and it’s locations in Minnesota in staying up to date with the latest technology.

“We are grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their generous grant that will help us stay in step with the newest technology, ensuring that patients across southwest Minnesota will have access to the important imaging capability of ultrasound.” Streier said.

Sanford Health will also see grants at nine locations in Minnesota as well, at a total of $2,894,734. In a statement to Dakota News Now, Sanford Health South Network Vice President of Operations Eric Hilmoe said having access to ultrasound services and technologies are important for it’s community facilities.

“Ensuring our patients have easy access to ultrasound services and technology in rural parts of Minnesota is crucial to our mission of being the largest rural health care provider in the United States. Sanford Health is extremely grateful for the grants from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to either update or purchase state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment for several of our clinics and hospitals in Minnesota. As a patient, having this equipment in their hometown or a nearby community saves patients hundreds of miles in travel by not needing to travel to a larger clinic or facility.”

The Helmsley Charitable Trust said additionally, over eight million dollars will go towards training the workforce needed to make sure those devices are put to good use.

“So this will train the sonographers, this will train the physicians and P.A.’s, and the people doing the ultrasounds. So that way, there’s consistency across the state, and hopefully help with the workforce as well.” Panzirer said.

