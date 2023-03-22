Chase Matthew announced as headliner for Regatta and Music Festival

WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Chase Matthew, a country music artist who made his Grand Ole Opry debut this year, will be the headliner for the Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and Music Festival June 9 through 11 on Sailboard Beach.

‘I am once again extremely happy with the music lineup,” festival president Josh Miller said. “The 2023 Regatta is only a few short months away. We are working hard on putting this all together for another successful Regatta.”

Matthew released his debut studio album “Born for This” in February 2022, debuting at number 31 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and number 2 on the Top Heatseekers.

Other bands performing at the festival include The Fabulous Armadillos and Jacuzzi Puma.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.