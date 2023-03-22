Avera Medical Minute
Duel County school bus rolls on highway

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to help an overturned 14-passenger short school bus that rolled onto its side. There were no reported injuries at the time of the call.

The nine children on the bus were taken to a local farmer’s heated shop while waiting to be transported from the scene.

The bus met another vehicle while traveling south on 471st Ave, about 1/2 mile south of US HWY 212, and went to the right side of the gravel road. After the vehicles met, the bus went to get back in the middle of the gravel road. The bus spun on the icy road, went into the west ditch, and rolled onto its driver’s side.

After law enforcement and school personnel arrived on the scene, two students reported possible injuries. The school transported these students to Sanford Clear Lake. The other students were transported to the Deuel School. One other student reported a possible injury at school and was taken to Sanford Clear Lake by their parents.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Deuel School responded to the scene. The crash is being investigated by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

