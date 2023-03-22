Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Reynolds signs ‘bathroom bill’ and ‘gender-affirming care ban for minors’ into law

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Transgender students won’t be allowed to use a public school restroom in Iowa that aligns with their gender identity, nor will they be allowed gender-affirming care under bills that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law on Wednesday.

The “Bathroom Bill” (SF 482) was signed by Gov. Reynolds after only receiving support from Republicans - who argued it was needed to protect children who might feel uncomfortable sharing a restroom with a student whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth.

Opponents countered that the bill was unnecessary and could lead to harassment against transgender students.

Under the law, a person believing that a school is allowing people to use facilities that do not align with their birth sex may file a written complaint to the school. The school then has three days to address the violation.

The governor also signed bill SF 538, which bans gender-affirming care for transgender teens in Iowa. Democrats and several medical associations say these treatments can be life-saving. But Reynolds had previously stated that it’s important to understand what these therapies can do in the long term.

“I believe that the science isn’t conclusive to support what we’re potentially doing to our kids. These are irreversible. We don’t even understand the long-term effects,” Reynolds said. “I’m a parent. I’m a grandmother. I know how difficult this is. This is an extremely uncomfortable position for me to be in. You know, I don’t like it, but I have to do what I believe is right now is in the best interest of the kids.”

According to the Des Moines Register, transgender kids who are currently receiving gender-affirming treatments will have six months to taper off those medications.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission man identified in fatal Sioux Falls hit-and-run
I-29 is now reopen for north and southbound lanes, from Grand Forks to Fargo
I-29 reopened from Watertown to North Dakota state line
SDSU Senior Myah Selland reflects on the end of her career
Emotional NCAA Tournament ending for South Dakota prep and SDSU stars Selland and Burckhard
Iowa woman facing over 50 charges related to voter fraud has trial date moved
"The Department of Corrections is currently having a hard time paying enough to recruit and...
Taxpayers to foot the bill for $13,000 Desk in Secretary of Corrections office

Latest News

For 16 years, Movie Mania has been a hub for people in the region to rent their favorite...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Dakota News Now at 6:30
South Dakota State University and the School of American and Global Studies are hosting the...
SD Supreme Court traveling session comes to SDSU
With the city of Sioux Falls expanding rapidly, renters in the city could see different costs.
Renters feel impacts of inflation in Sioux Falls
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close