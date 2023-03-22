Isaac Bruns leads Dakota Valley to consecutive perfect seasons to finish Panther career

N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Isaac Bruns had a tough act to follow at Dakota Valley when his brother Paul graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer two years go.

Yet he turned in the perfect follow up by leading the Panthers to perfection in each of his last two years. Zach Borg has more on our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

From a dad who played in division one, to his own back yard, basketball was never far from Isaac Bruns. “We always had a hoop in our driveway or our backyard. I guess when we were just hanging out around our house we had basketballs in our hands and that’s kind of what we were pretty good at so that’s what we went after.” Dakota Valley Senior Guard Isaac Bruns says.

Nor was competition from this three brothers.

“It’s really competitive especially when we’re on a lot of the same teams and go match-up against each other. It’s all good competitiveness, it’ll help you get better.” Isaac says.

Teaching him to be ready when his number was called. “Just being a dog. Playing hard and he still plays that way, kind of like a dog, in a good way. Just being super passionate, tough and doesn’t back down from anybody.” Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis says.

For Isaac that truly came after his sophomore year at Dakota Valley. Older brother Paul had been the Panthers star, his 2,206 points the most in school history and 19th most all-time. “I definitely learned a lot from him. A lot about being a leader and different ways he’d move around the court that I took from his game.” Isaac says.

Isaac took those lessons to heart and played to near perfection. “Great player, best in the state! Makes the right play, does what’s best for his team, even if he’s not feeling it that day, he just knows what’s best for his team.” Dakota Valley Senior Guard Randy Rosenquist says.

While leading his team to it. Bruns led the Panthers to back-to-back 26-0 state championship seasons, smashing his brother’s scoring record with 2,309 points. “Yeah it’s pretty crazy. I’m sure it’ll set in later tonight or the next week, but I’m not sure if that’s ever been done. We weren’t sure either if it would ever be done but we took it one game at a time and got it done.” Bruns says.

Next year Isaac rejoins Paul in college at South Dakota. “Everything about USD is pretty appealing to me and I’m excited to get up there!” Isaac says.

While another brother, Luke.... “It’s his turn! Keep the cycle going.” Isaac says. ...gets to show what he’s learned.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

